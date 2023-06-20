Jonathan Majors In Court For Assault Case ... Meagan Good by His Side

Play video content AP

Jonathan Majors is heading for trial in his assault case, and his new girlfriend Meagan Good is firmly in his corner as he faces the judge for the first time.

The actor made his first court appearance Tuesday, strolling into a Manhattan courtroom while holding hands with Meagan.

They both wore sunglasses as they ducked into court, and after his hearing was over they left together.

Jonathan heard it straight from the judge ... his trial date is now set for Aug. 3, and if he doesn't show up in person, a warrant could be issued for his arrest.

As we reported, NYPD arrested Jonathan back in March for misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault, and harassment after allegedly slapping his ex-girlfriend in the back of a taxi.

Play video content 4/23/23

For his part, Jonathan has maintained his innocence ... and as we first reported, his legal team submitted security footage they claim shows his ex going to a nightclub after the alleged attack with no visible signs of injury. She claims Jonathan broke her finger, and cut her behind her ear during the taxi altercation.

Play video content 5/21/23 BACKGRID

The allegation has cooled off Jonathan's hot Hollywood career and he's lost endorsements, but Meagan isn't bothered.

We broke the story ... they started dating in May, and have since been traveling the world together.