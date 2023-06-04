Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good Take Romance Overseas, Shopping In Morocco
6/4/2023 1:00 AM PT
Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are going strong overseas ... popping up in Morocco, where they're shopping for pottery.
TMZ obtained these photos of Jonathan and Meagan perusing a pottery shop in Fez, Morocco.
Folks who were there tell us the couple stopped by a shop called Art Naji, where they appeared to take an interest in a fountain and a fireplace.
The shop hails itself as the biggest handmade factory shop of pottery and zellige, Morrocan tiles, in the country ... and we're told Jonathan and Meagan seemed to be negotiating a deal with staff, though it's unclear if they pulled the trigger.
Jonathan and Meagan have been traveling a bunch since they linked up ... we've also seen them on both coasts, but now they're going international.