Jonathan Majors Holding Hands with New Girlfriend Meagan Good

Play video content BACKGRID

Jonathan Majors is pretty clearly in a new relationship because he and Meagan Good were jetting off together ... looking affectionate.

Jonathan and Meagan were at LAX Saturday, arriving in the City of Angels after leaving NYC. They were holding hands and leaning in close as they walked to a white sedan on the tarmac.

The romance comes in the swirl of controversy surrounding Majors, who is accused of physical abuse by his ex ... something he strongly denies.

Play video content

Majors was arrested on assault and aggravated harassment charges. His lawyers have called the arrest a "witch hunt" ... pointing to a video they released showing the alleged victim partying in a club and seemingly unbothered ... just after the alleged incident.

Play video content