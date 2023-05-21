Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Jonathan Majors Holding Hands with New Girlfriend Meagan Good

Jonathan Majors Flying High with New GF Meagan Good

5/21/2023 6:37 AM PT
AIRPORT ROMANCE
BACKGRID

Jonathan Majors is pretty clearly in a new relationship because he and Meagan Good were jetting off together ... looking affectionate.

big majors good
Backgrid

Jonathan and Meagan were at LAX Saturday, arriving in the City of Angels after leaving NYC. They were holding hands and leaning in close as they walked to a white sedan on the tarmac.

jonathan majors good airport
Backgrid

The romance comes in the swirl of controversy surrounding Majors, who is accused of physical abuse by his ex ... something he strongly denies.

PARTY ALL NIGHT LONG

Majors was arrested on assault and aggravated harassment charges. His lawyers have called the arrest a "witch hunt" ... pointing to a video they released showing the alleged victim partying in a club and seemingly unbothered ... just after the alleged incident.

TMZ INVESTIGATES

At least in the romance department, Jonathan has clearly moved on.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later