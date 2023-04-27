Jonathan Majors Ordered to Stay Away from Alleged Domestic Violence Victim

Jonathan Majors has just been ordered to keep away from the ex-girlfriend he allegedly assaulted, TMZ has learned ... but his team still denies he attacked her.

A rep for the Manhattan D.A.'s office tells TMZ ... a judge granted a full temporary order of protection Thursday for the alleged victim, at her request. We're told Majors didn't oppose the request, and the case is scheduled to return to court in a couple of weeks.

Majors' attorney, Priya Chaudhry, tells us, "We consented because Mr. Majors wants nothing to do with the woman who assaulted him" -- adding their team provided evidence from a doctor and trauma specialist, which they insist backs up his side of the story.

Chaudhry goes on to say, "It is disturbing that even when presented with this incontrovertible evidence, the District Attorney continues this false case."

TMZ broke the story ... Majors' legal team submitted security footage which they say shows his ex went to a nightclub after the alleged attack, and didn't seem to be injured at all. As you know, she alleges Majors broke her finger and left a laceration behind her ear.

We asked the D.A. for comment regarding the surveillance video, but they have yet to respond.

The D.A.'s reportedly been in contact with other alleged victims ... though, that's yet to be confirmed, and it's unclear if it would even be admissible IF Majors' case goes to trial.