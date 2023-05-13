Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good Are Dating

Jonathan Majors is still in the throes of a tricky legal situation, but he's been able to find some time for love ... TMZ has learned the actor recently started dating Meagan Good.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us, over the course of the last several weeks, Jonathan and Meagan have gotten close, and the relationship is “fairly new.” What's more, a witness tells us they were at the Alamo Drafthouse in L.A. last weekend to see a movie ... so it's not like they're hiding the fact they're hanging out.

It's unclear how serious the relationship is, but we've reached out to reps for Meagan and Jonathan. So far, no word back.

Of course, Majors continues to fight criminal charges in NYC -- 3 counts of attempted assault as well as assault, one count of aggravated harassment, and a separate count of harassment.

The actor is accused of slapping his ex-girlfriend in March in the back of a taxi after a night out partying in NYC.

Majors' attorney, Priya Chaudhry, has maintained her client's innocence from the beginning ... and has provided investigators with several surveillance videos, and text messages from the alleged victim in an attempt to prove Majors' innocence.

Play video content

In one video, the ex-gf is drinking and partying in a nightclub, hours after the allegedly violent incident. Majors' team claims the images show she was not injured.

Majors had a court hearing earlier this week where his legal team hoped the D.A. would drop some, if not all, of the charges ... but they all remain.

Play video content

After the hearing, Chaudhry called the entire case a racist witch hunt, adding, "When Mr. Majors showed a white police officer the injuries the woman caused him, the white officer got in Mr. Majors' face and taunted him, saying that if the officer were to slap Mr. Majors, the officer wouldn't break his finger."