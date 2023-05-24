Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Date Night At Red Lobster with Her Family

Jonathan Majors and his new boo Meagan Good kept things lowkey on their latest date ... quietly slippin' in and out of Red Lobster with some of her family for some grub.

The "Creed 3" and "Harlem" stars were spotted at the seafood chain Tuesday in Woodland Hills -- spending 3 hours with Meagan's mom and her sister while they all chatted and went to town on some seafood.

Looks like Jonathan got flowers for Meagan, her momma, and her sis -- unclear if it was his first time meeting the fam, but we're sure he got some bonus points for the classy move.

Play video content 5/21/23 BACKGRID

As we reported, JM and MG landed at LAX Saturday ... coming from New York and holding hands as they walked down the tarmac and into their ride -- a pretty sweet perk for celebs like them.

Of course, their rumored romance comes on the heels of physical abuse claims against Jonathan by his ex-girlfriend.

Play video content

You'll recall, he was arrested in March on assault and aggravated harassment charges, but he and his lawyers have profusely denied all of it -- even pointing to a clip of the alleged victim having fun at a club after the supposed incident went down as proof.