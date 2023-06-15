Meagan Good's Ex-Nickelodeon Costar Defends Her Dating Jonathan Majors

Play video content TMZ.com

Meagan Good has raised some eyebrows in dating Jonathan Majors amid his domestic violence criminal case -- but her old Nickelodeon costar isn't worried one bit.

We got Robert Ri'chard -- who used to costar with Meagan on "Cousin Skeeter" -- out in L.A. Wednesday ... and we cut right to the chase with him, asking if MG is making a mistake by embracing the embattled Majors at such a precarious time.

RR makes no bones about how he feels ... telling us, not only does Meagan have a good head on her shoulders, but that she's a great judge of character ... and has been for years.

He also references her religious background -- MG has been an outspoken Christian for quite a long time now -- and says quite bluntly ... "Meagan is a woman of God." What you can glean from that, it seems, is that she's perhaps seeing something in Jon that others aren't just yet.

Rob also states the obvious ... namely, that people in this country are innocent until proven guilty -- and that Majors deserves his day in court, and for all the evidence to come out first before people jump to any conclusions. Although, frankly, many already have in this case.

As we've reported ... Majors' romance with Meagan took many by surprise, especially in regard to timing. Remember, he's still fighting criminal charges after his ex accused him of hitting her earlier this year ... something he's adamantly denied over and over again.

Since then, we've seen JM and MG all over the world together ... whether it be shopping, dining, and even jet-setting. They seem to be quite simpatico and then some.

It's fascinating that Rob is defending her ... clearly, he knows her well -- and appears quite confident that she knows what she's doing ... and would never put herself in a compromising situation with someone she suspected was a bad dude.

BTW, we would be remiss if we didn't bring up "Cousin Skeeter" itself ... and the prospect of a revival. Trust, we didn't miss the opportunity to get a good scoop here, and we might just have one for fans of the show.

Check out Rob's description of where things are for a would-be reboot ... which brings back the OG cast, including himself and Meagan. On its face, it sounds like it could happen!