Taylor Swift Moves Up 'Eras Tour' Movie Release Date, Heads to Premiere

Taylor Swift is giving Swifties more opportunities to see her highly-anticipated flick ... she's moving the release date up a day, and she's on her way to the big 'Eras Tour' premiere.

Taylor says fan demand is so overwhelming, she's moving the concert film release date from Friday to Thursday in the United States in Canada ... as well as adding additional showtimes Friday and throughout the weekend at theaters across the globe.

Meanwhile, Taylor says she's getting into the car that's going to whisk her away to The Grove in Los Angeles ... the outdoor mall that's being shut down just for her movie premiere.

As we first told you, the world-famous outdoor mall is hosting 2,000 lucky fans for the first-ever showing of "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" ... and the hoopla is bringing tons of security to The Grove.

TMZ broke the story ... Taylor's planning a surprise at the film debut -- there were questions about whether the guest of honor would be there in person -- and as long as chaos doesn't break out at The Grove she's going to show ... and it appears she's on her way.

It's already a wild scene at the outdoor mall ... where security is tight and helicopters are buzzing overhead.

Guests will start arriving at 6 PM PT and the movie is set to begin at 7 PM ... so it's likely Taylor will be there within that timeframe.

Taylor posted the movie announcement alongside a photo of her in a blue dress and pearl necklace ... but it's unclear if that's tonight's actual outfit or just an old shot.