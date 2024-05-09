Drake's Toronto Home Visited By Yet Another Alleged Attempted Trespasser

Drake's security is working overtime ... because TMZ has learned a person allegedly tried to get into his home yet again this week -- the second such instance since the shooting.

According to the Toronto Police Service ... at approximately 3:30 PM ET today, police were called about a person trespassing on the property. We're told the trespasser got into an altercation with security before cops arrived ... and, he was taken to the hospital.

There were rumblings something new was afoot when a video got uploaded to social media Thursday that showed a fresh ambulance at Drake's pad. Police say they're investigating.

It's been a scary week for Drake's household ... which just yesterday dealt with a would-be intruder who was stopped at the gates by security, who was also detained until cops arrived.

And, earlier in the week, the house was caught up in a drive-by shooting ... remember, one of his security guards took a bullet during the incident. The security guard was hospitalized, and his condition was described as serious at the time. Unclear how he is now.

No word on what's causing all of the security issues ... although Drake's rap beef with Kendrick Lamar and other artists has been top of mind for people looking to point fingers. Cops told us they were aware of the beef, but haven't said it's at all related.