Real-Life 'Baby Reindeer' Martha Says She Sent Gadd Less Than 10 Emails

Play video content YouTube / Piers Morgan Uncensored

The real-life woman behind the villain in "Baby Reindeer" -- who's portrayed as a stalker -- just went on TV to deny how she was depicted ... insisting she only sent a few emails.

Fiona Harvey appeared as a guest on Piers Morgan's show Thursday -- and of course, he had a lot of questions for her ... especially now that she's coming forward to reveal she's the one Richard Gadd based his Netflix character Martha on ... who's shown as a terror.

While a lot of people had already ID'd her online, this is her first public appearance after 'BR' aired -- and she's outright denying she harassed or stalked Rick as severely as he claims.

The biggest takeaway from the sit-down is her addressing just how many emails and digital messages she shared with Richard back in the day when they were first in communication. "Baby Reindeer" suggests it's in the tens of thousands ... but she calls BS.

According to Fiona ... she sent no more than 10 emails to the guy, and she insists they were all innocent -- amounting to nothing more than just witty banter between buddies.

A couple other denials she issues ... Fiona says she never grabbed Dick's junk -- something else depicted in the show -- and she says she never attacked his transgender girlfriend (also depicted in the show). Fiona called Rick a "homosexual" ... kinda homophobic, TBH.

Anyway ... the full interview is fascinating, and Piers really drills down on all the details as shown on "Baby Reindeer." Let's just say ... she's got a very different memory of things.

The last thing Fiona threatens to do is sue Richard/Netflix ... something Piers noted would subject her to questioning and cross-examination, but which she's apparently ready to do.