Taylor Swift Planning Surprise Appearance at 'Eras Tour' Film Premiere

Taylor Swift is planning to attend the world premiere of her "Eras Tour" flick at The Grove ... a huge and exciting piece of info for the fans lucky enough to get an invite.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ Taylor's plan is to show up for tonight's event at the world-famous outdoor mall to surprise the 2,200 lucky fans for movie screenings in The Grove's 14 AMC theaters.

We're told Taylor's planned appearance comes with one caveat though, she may get pulled if any security issues arise, or if The Grove becomes overwhelmed by Taylor-mania.

Our sources say there are hundreds of security guards in place to prevent chaos from erupting ... and it's the reason The Grove decided to shutter for the first time in 20 years.

Security is already super tight at the mall, with barricades and guards all over the sprawling property ... making it next to impossible to get inside the shopping center.

As we first told you ... Taylor's team invited the lucky fans for the premiere and guests will start arriving at 6 PM before the movie starts at 7 PM ... so Taylor's presumably scheduled to make her appearance within that window.

Taylor's movie is already a box office success, surpassing $100 million in presale tickets across the globe, so tonight's premiere will be a night to remember, especially if she shows.