Travis Kelce Driving Solo As He Spends Thanksgiving Away From Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is planning to spend Christmas with Taylor Swift, but in the meantime he's gotta get through another holiday solo ... and that means some alone time on the road.

The Kansas City Chiefs star tight end is spending his Thanksgiving by himself in Kansas City, driving around solo in his fancy Rolls-Royce.

TMZ obtained video of Travis behind the wheel of his luxury car on Turkey Day ... he's alone in the car, wearing a plaid shirt and seems to be singing.

Folks who spotted Travis on the road tell us he was driving near the area of his new mansion ... ya know, the one he bought for added privacy when he first started dating Taylor.

The reason Travis is alone this holiday and not with Taylor ... she's all the way down in Brazil on the international leg of her wildly popular Eras Tour and he's got a football game Sunday.

TMZ broke the story ... Travis and Taylor are planning to spend Christmas together, working out their busy schedules to carve out as much time together as possible.

On a recent episode of his "New Heights" podcast with brother Jason, Travis says he's going to be feasting on KFC for Thanksgiving "because I won't have anybody here."