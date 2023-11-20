Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Full Steam Ahead With Holiday Plans, Talking Christmas

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are looking to get into the Christmas spirit as a couple ... we're told they're moving forward with plans to be together for the holidays.

Sources close to the couple tell TMZ ... Taylor and Travis are trying to work out their schedules to make sure they set aside as much time together as possible.

We're told Thanksgiving with the 2 families could go down in Kansas City ... Travis and his fam will already be in town Monday for his game against the Eagles. Here's the thing everyone knows ... Thanksgiving with 2 fams is a BIG step.

As we reported, Travis picked up a sweet $6 million K.C. home ... which is a lot more secluded than his old place ... so he could easily host everyone with room to spare.

It's unclear where they'll spend Christmas, but they've already told folks close to them they've been chatting about it. Our sources say the couple REALLY wants to be together this holiday season.

