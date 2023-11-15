Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Parents Expected to Meet

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are about to have their own real-life version of "Meet the Fockers" play out on Monday Night Football ... where their parents will come together!

Sources confirmed to TMZ ... the pop icon and NFL athlete are hoping to introduce their families to one another when the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs meet up.

Plans aren't set in stone yet, but we're told the hope is for Andrea and Scott Swift and Donna and Ed Kelce to all be under one roof for the first time. That's right, NFL fans, get ready for LOTS of luxury box shots of the folks.

ET was first to report the news of the family jamboree, and it makes a lot of sense. Of course, you'll remember from the last Super Bowl -- Travis plays for the Chiefs and his older bro Jason is an Eagles star.

Here's how the families get involved -- Taylor's dad is a massive Eagles fan, although his devotion seems to have cracked due to his daughter's new bae ... Scott was wearing a Chiefs lanyard while bonding with Travis at Tay's Argentina show.

On their podcast, Travis boasted to Jason ... "Got him over to the good side, baby," referring to Scott Swift's apparent switch. He piled on by adding, "Just one by one, getting all the good ones to come on over." Yes, Taylor was also once a diehard Eagles fan.

In a direct message to Scott, Jason asked: "What are we doing, Scott? You're gonna let this man's devilish good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott? Ridiculous."

Meanwhile, we already know Taylor has hit it off with Donna -- they've hung out at Chiefs games -- and Trav's mom was recently watching the "Eras" tour film in a theater when a Swiftee spotted her.