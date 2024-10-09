Beyoncé Supports Mom Tina Knowles at Glamour Women of the Year Awards

Play video content BACKGRID

Beyoncé is letting her mom, Tina Knowles, have her moment in the spotlight ... stepping out with her mama for the Glamour Women of the Year Awards.

The singer arrived at the event in NYC Tuesday evening alongside Tina ... though, she notably skipped the award show's red carpet. We still got a glimpse at Bey's glowing look, however ... the Grammy winner was dressed to the nines in a vibrant yellow top and striking gold skirt, which perfectly matched her platinum blonde 'do.

She rounded out her classic Hollywood look by wearing a light-brown fur coat ... which we're sure will send PETA into a tizzy.

Tina opted for a more neutral look for her outing at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards ... donning an all-black ensemble, accentuated by a beautiful green necklace. Tina was one of the evening's honorees, having recently graced the cover of the mag's "Women of the Year" issue.

Tina wasn't the only celebrity mom to pose for the cover ... as she was joined by the mothers of Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, and the Kelce brothers, too.

So, it's no wonder Beyoncé let her mom take center stage ... enjoying the event as merely a guest. The singer made the most of her evening, taking some sweet pics with former Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland.

Tina also gave Beyoncé a loving shout-out during her speech ... where she said "the best job that [she's] ever had is being a mother."