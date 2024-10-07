Beyoncé's Creative Director Andrew Makadsi Slammed by Congressman for Alleged Antisemitism
The creative director of Beyoncé's company, Parkwood Entertainment, is catching heat from a congressman ... who thinks an influencer allegedly promoting violence "has no business" shaping culture.
New York Congressman Ritchie Torres took to IG Sunday, posting a screen-cap of an earlier post by Andrew Makadsi depicting a man who reportedly set his arm on fire Saturday at a protest in Washington, D.C. ... Torres accuses Makadsi of glorifying the self-immolation of an anti-Israel activist.
Torres posted on the eve of October 7, which marks a year since Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,200 people and kidnapping 251.
Ritchie said, "Any cultural influencer who glorifies violence and aestheticizes Antisemitism and AntiZionism has no business influencing any culture, let alone our own."
Ritchie brought up Makadsi’s past behavior, noting he had previously been accused of sharing antisemitic statements on social media against Zionism and Israel.
Unsettling news coming from @Beyonce's camp!— StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) July 26, 2024 @StopAntisemites
Meet Andrew Makadsi, the Creative Director at Beyonce's entertainment company - @parkwood
Makadsi, originally from Lebanon, shares violent ideology against Jews and American leadership:
- calls for the murder of all Zionists (95%+… pic.twitter.com/p5ajhU5J8P
Back in July, a screenshot shared by StopAntisemitism's X account allegedly showed a disturbing IG Story by Makadsi -- which disappeared after 24 hours -- calling for "death to all zi0s and their followers."
Beyoncé has yet to comment on the situation, but many fans have tagged her under Makadsi’s post, expressing their disappointment over the allegations and questioning whether she really wants to be associated with him.