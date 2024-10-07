Beyoncé's Creative Director Andrew Makadsi Slammed by Congressman for Alleged Antisemitism

The creative director of Beyoncé's company, Parkwood Entertainment, is catching heat from a congressman ... who thinks an influencer allegedly promoting violence "has no business" shaping culture.

New York Congressman Ritchie Torres took to IG Sunday, posting a screen-cap of an earlier post by Andrew Makadsi depicting a man who reportedly set his arm on fire Saturday at a protest in Washington, D.C. ... Torres accuses Makadsi of glorifying the self-immolation of an anti-Israel activist.

Torres posted on the eve of October 7, which marks a year since Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,200 people and kidnapping 251.

Ritchie said, "Any cultural influencer who glorifies violence and aestheticizes Antisemitism and AntiZionism has no business influencing any culture, let alone our own."

Ritchie brought up Makadsi’s past behavior, noting he had previously been accused of sharing antisemitic statements on social media against Zionism and Israel.

Back in July, a screenshot shared by StopAntisemitism's X account allegedly showed a disturbing IG Story by Makadsi -- which disappeared after 24 hours -- calling for "death to all zi0s and their followers."