Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Beyoncé Wins Zero People's Choice Country Awards Despite 17 Nominations

Beyoncé Comes Up Empty at People's Choice Country Awards ... Settles For Shaboozey Nod

beyonce peoples choice awards main.
Instagram/@beyonce

Beyoncé went 0-for-17 at the People's Choice Country Awards despite her staggering number of nominations ... and her consolation prize is an onstage shoutout from Shaboozey.

Queen Bey was up for more awards Thursday than any other female artist ... but she walked away empty-handed, losing categories like People's Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Female Artist.

beyonce grammys getty 1
Getty

Beyoncé's country album, "Cowboy Carter," is right up there with Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish releases ... at least as far as commercial success goes ... but the financials aren't translating to awards.

INLINE-DIDDY Indictment-click to stream

While Beyoncé couldn't get off the schneid as the award show rolled along, she was mentioned in an acceptance speech ... when Shaboozey won Best New Artist.

The "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" artist, who is featured on a couple "Cowboy Carter" tracks, thanked Beyoncé for being "amazing" before leaving the stage.

2024 People's Choice Country Awards Fashion
Getty

The voters apparently don't seem to think Beyoncé is all that amazing ... at least when it comes to award-winning country music ... she was also fully snubbed at the 2024 CMA Awards.

We reached out to Beyoncé's camp for their reaction ... so far no word back.

related articles