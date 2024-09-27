Beyoncé Wins Zero People's Choice Country Awards Despite 17 Nominations

Beyoncé went 0-for-17 at the People's Choice Country Awards despite her staggering number of nominations ... and her consolation prize is an onstage shoutout from Shaboozey.

Queen Bey was up for more awards Thursday than any other female artist ... but she walked away empty-handed, losing categories like People's Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Female Artist.

Beyoncé's country album, "Cowboy Carter," is right up there with Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish releases ... at least as far as commercial success goes ... but the financials aren't translating to awards.

While Beyoncé couldn't get off the schneid as the award show rolled along, she was mentioned in an acceptance speech ... when Shaboozey won Best New Artist.

The "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" artist, who is featured on a couple "Cowboy Carter" tracks, thanked Beyoncé for being "amazing" before leaving the stage.

The voters apparently don't seem to think Beyoncé is all that amazing ... at least when it comes to award-winning country music ... she was also fully snubbed at the 2024 CMA Awards.