Mathew Knowles Says Race Is Factor In Beyoncé Getting No CMA Nominations

Beyoncé getting no love from the Country Music Association does not come as a huge shock to her father Mathew Knowles ... and he thinks race is a factor here.

Bey's dad tells TMZ … he's not surprised his daughter received zero CMA nominations for her "Cowboy Carter" country album, given her history with the awards show.

Mathew says Beyoncé didn't have a good experience performing with the Dixie Chicks at the 2016 CMA Awards -- her inclusion didn't go over so well -- and he says the CMAs never apologized to Bey.

Beyoncé has one of the biggest country albums of the year, but Mathew says the voters are "showing it still comes down to white and black."

Mathew sees it like this ... "There's more white people in America and unfortunately they don't vote based on ability and achievements, it's still sometimes a white and black thing."

Beyoncé's dad says he isn't calling the CMA voters racist, but he says her snub "speaks for itself."

Worth noting ... Shaboozey, who is featured on Beyoncé's country album, is nominated for Best New Artist and Single of the Year with "A Bar Song."

But, as far as Beyoncé is concerned, Mathew says the decision-makers at the CMAs are taking a negative position ... and it's no surprise "in the current state of American culture."

Mathew also says ... "In America, there's no accountability for people not being accepting of other cultures."