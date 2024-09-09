Beyoncé Fully Snubbed by 2024 CMA Awards, Fans Sound Off

Beyoncé may've had one of the biggest country albums of the year, but it wasn't enough for the megastar to receive a single nomination at the 2024 CMA Awards.

The singer's "Cowboy Carter" album and hit single, "Texas Hold 'Em," were both snubbed by the popular awards show ... with the Grammy winner fully shut out when nominations were announced Monday.

Instead, Morgan Wallen led the charge, earning 7 noms ... including Entertainer of the Year and Song of the Year. Chris Stapleton and Cody Johnson fell just behind Morgan, nabbing 5 nominations each.

Beyoncé fans have already flocked to social media to express their outrage over the snub ... with many calling on the singer to announce a new tour during the CMAs broadcast to steal attention from the event.

Others, unsurprisingly, called out Bey's complicated history with the CMA Awards ... when the singer was infamously booed while performing with The Chicks at the 2016 show.

In fact, this unpleasant experience seemingly motivated Beyoncé to do a country album ... as she confirmed in March that "Cowboy Carter" was "born out of an experience" where she "did not feel welcomed."

Beyoncé proved she could dominate the country space ... with her new album spending 4 weeks on top of Billboard's country chart. Not only was she the first Black woman to achieve this accomplishment, but she also became the first Black woman to have the No. 1 song on Billboard's Hot Country chart.

"Texas Hold 'Em" spent a notable 10 weeks on top of the chart!!!

So, it's no wonder fans are ticked off to see Beyoncé seemingly snubbed by the members of the Country Music Association, who vote in each category.