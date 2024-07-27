Beyoncé Performs With Team USA in Video During 2024 Paris Olympics

I'm Gettin' in On the Olympic Action, Too!!!

Beyoncé isn't letting Celine Dion or Lady Gaga overshadow her at the Olympics because she, too, is getting in on all the musical action!

Bey shocked the mountain of viewers of the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony on Friday evening when all the sudden a video featuring the iconic singer flashed on everyone's TV screens.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In the 2-minute plus clip, Bey performed a remix of her popular tune, "YA YA" from her country album "Cowboy Carter" – and she got a little assist from some of the Team USA athletes.

Decked out in a sexy red, white and blue one-piece bathing suit, Bey kicked things off by strutting up to the camera and saying, "Hello girls."

Simone Biles and the other women's gymnasts returned the greeting before the image cut to the men's gymnastics team. Bey said hello to the "fellas" who responded that she was "pretty swell."

Then Bey started singing some of the lyrics while also promoting the greatness of Team USA. She highlighted some of the biggest talents, including tracks stars Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson, swimmer Caeleb Dressel and, of course, Simone.

Throughout the tune, the athletes were dancing and clapping in their competitive uniforms as Bey and Co. delivered a unified message that America is the best!