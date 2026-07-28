Wife & 6 Kids Reportedly Murdered After Accusing Husband of Affair

A wife was allegedly murdered alongside her 6 kids ... 2 years after posting online that her husband was having an affair with a younger intern.

According to law enforcement, Kristopher Karolkiewicz shot and killed his wife, Amanda "Mandy" Karolkiewicz, and their 6 children on July 24 in their home in Grand Haven Township, MI. They say he then set their home on fire before shooting himself.

The Detroit News reports that a Reddit account they independently verified was linked to Mandy -- based on matching details about marriage dates, kids, ages, jobs and where they lived -- reveals the couple had a rough relationship, and once accused Kristopher of cheating.

The account for username "MandyK1179" mentioned her husband's alleged affair back in 2024, commenting in a thread ... "He was divorced and older than me … fast forward ten years and five kids, he was cheating with the intern again -- the same age I was when I was the intern."

Mandy's post continued ... "After about a year of self-loathing, I remember crying and looking at myself in the mirror and realizing how (expletive) it was that I was the one who was living so miserably because of what he did. I finally realized that I had been the only person who has ever showed up for myself my whole entire life."

The post explained that she only stayed with her husband for their kids ... "I kept telling myself, 'I love my kids more than I hate my husband right now.' They have no idea -- I faked it 'till we made it. We're in a much better place 4.5 years out, but it's still a fight to stay in a healthy place."

In the "As One After Infidelity" subreddit, the post written by Mandy mentioned ignoring "major red flags" from her husband, and encouraged him to go to therapy ... as well as proposing marriage counseling.

The post details how she allegedly shoved him after finding out he was having an "emotional" affair, saying ... "He towers over me and destroyed me mentally. It felt like I was being assaulted and needed to fight back. I think it's a fight or flight thing."

The Reddit post also discussed whether or not she felt safe with her husband, explaining ... "For me, 'safety' is the ability to trust that (he) will not get angry or defensive when I’m triggered, and will help to carry me through it"

Mandy's post continued ... "We’re almost five years out, and he’s trying, but still struggles with defensiveness. But in general, am I happy? Yes. I wouldn’t say I feel safety in my emotions, because he still struggles with receiving my triggers without defensiveness, and that’s slowing down my ability to regain feelings of safety."

Mandy was 39.

The kids' ages ranged from 5 to 15.