Lindsay Clancy: Opening Statements in Trial of Mom Accused of Killing 3 Children, Watch Live

The murder trial for Lindsay Clancy began Monday morning with opening statements ... in a horrific case of the Massachusetts mother accused of murdering her three young children.

Clancy is accused of strangling Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and 8-month-old Callan with elastic workout bands at her Duxbury home -- before she tried to kill herself.

Lindsay's lawyers are expected to make a case for insanity, intending to argue the mom was experiencing postpartum psychosis when she allegedly brutally killed her kids.