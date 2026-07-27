Lindsay Clancy: Opening Statements in Trial of Mom Accused of Killing 3 Children, Watch Live
Lindsay Clancy Trial For Accused Triple Child Murderer Begins Watch Live
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The murder trial for Lindsay Clancy began Monday morning with opening statements ... in a horrific case of the Massachusetts mother accused of murdering her three young children.
Clancy is accused of strangling Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and 8-month-old Callan with elastic workout bands at her Duxbury home -- before she tried to kill herself.
Lindsay's lawyers are expected to make a case for insanity, intending to argue the mom was experiencing postpartum psychosis when she allegedly brutally killed her kids.
She's facing three counts of first-degree murder.