Alleged Child Murderer Lindsay Clancy Wants Postpartum Moms To Testify in Her Case

The Massachusetts mom accused of brutally murdering her three young children wants a group of mothers who say they've battled postpartum depression and psychosis to help with her insanity defense ... saying numerous women have come forward offering to testify at her murder trial.

According to new court docs, obtained by TMZ, Lindsay Clancy's attorney says the mothers contacted him to share their own experiences with postpartum mental illness -- including thoughts of killing themselves or others, hearing voices, and feeling ordered by those voices to act.

Lindsay's defense is now asking the judge for permission to present testimony from the women at trial ... arguing such testimony would show jurors the symptoms are very real and not simply "made up" to dodge responsibility for a crime.

Her attorney says many of the women were afraid to reveal their symptoms at the time out of fear they'd lose their children or be branded mentally ill. The filing identifies more than a dozen potential witnesses only by their initials ... with the defense asking the court to rule on whether their testimony is admissible before exposing their identities and medical histories.

As TMZ previously reported, Lindsay is accused of strangling her children -- Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and 8-month-old Callan -- with exercise bands inside the family's home in January 2023. Prosecutors allege she deliberately pulled the bands around each child's neck until they died.

Lindsay's lawyers aren't denying she killed the children, but plan to argue she was overmedicated and suffering from severe postpartum psychosis at the time.

The women wouldn't be the only ones taking the stand for Lindsay ... her husband, Patrick Clancy, is reportedly also expected to testify for the defense, despite losing all three of the couple's children.