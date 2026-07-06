Man Convicted and Sentenced for Murder in Killing of Pregnant Cousin and Best Friend

A man has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering his pregnant cousin and another woman in a Virginia residence ... TMZ has learned.

According to multiple reports, Edward Jackson Bland will serve two life terms without the possibility of parole for shooting and killing Leann Harris and Asia Payne in April 2024.

Harris’ dad, James Caison, told WUSA9 at the time that Bland was Harris’ cousin and they were "the best of friends," telling the outlet … "That was her best friend."

Harris was 4 months pregnant when Bland shot and killed her.

Police had been responding to a reported carjacking when they learned that Bland was connected to the car … according to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office said Bland confessed to them that he’d killed 2 people.

Cops reportedly went to where Bland was before the carjacking and found Payne and Harris had been shot in the head.

During Bland’s sentencing last week, Harris’ mother told the court … "I pray he never sees the light of day and may God have mercy on his soul" ... this according to 13 News Now.

Payne’s mother gave a different statement, saying … "I forgive you for killing my baby." And when asked if he wanted to say anything, Bland simply said … "I'm good."

In December, Bland was found guilty by a Prince William County jury of aggravated murder of a pregnant victim to terminate her pregnancy, aggravated murder of killing more than one person, second-degree murder, carjacking, and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Harris was 34.

Payne was 22.