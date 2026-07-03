President Donald Trump Reportedly Still Mulling Over Diddy Pardon

Donald Trump might be getting ready to break out the pardon pen again ... and one name that's apparently still floating around behind closed doors is Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Trump was expected to huddle with advisers Friday over a new batch of pardons ... and CBS News reports Diddy remains one of several high-profile names POTUS has been privately considering.

One source told CBS ... Diddy is not expected to be among the formal recommendations from the White House pardon team ... though a White House official noted, "President Trump is the ultimate decider on any clemency related actions."

The latest report lines up with what TMZ first told you back in October ... when sources said Trump was "vacillating" on commuting Diddy's sentence while some White House staffers were urging him not to. The White House Communications Office disputed our reporting at the time, but TMZ stood by the story.

As we also reported, Diddy was bragging to fellow inmates at FCI Fort Dix last November that he expected a presidential pardon early in 2026. But in January, Trump told the New York Times he had received a letter from Diddy seeking clemency ... and said he wasn't considering it.

Diddy was sentenced to four years in federal prison after being convicted in October 2025 on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of the more serious sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges. His release date was just moved up to February 23, 2028, from April 2028.