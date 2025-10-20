Donald Trump Considering Diddy Commutation This Week

Donald Trump is considering commuting Diddy's sentence as early as this week, according to a high-ranking White House official.

According to our source, the President is "vacillating" on a commutation. We're told some of the W.H. staff are urging Trump not to commute the sentence. But, our source states the obvious -- "Trump will do what he wants," and we're told Trump could set Diddy free as early as this week.

Diddy is serving a 50-month prison sentence for violating the Mann Act. He's served 13 months, and with credit, he could get out in around 2 years -- but none of that matters if Trump commutes his sentence.

As you know, Trump commuted the sentence of former Congressman George Santos last Friday.

We know almost immediately after Diddy was sentenced earlier this month, his legal team was in touch with a high-ranking White House official who has the ear of the President regarding a commutation or pardon. Just days later, Trump told the media he was aware of the ask.

