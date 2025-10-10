Diddy Chokes Up Talking to Baby Love on Phone After Sentencing

Sean "Diddy" Combs had to break some tough news to his 2-year-old daughter after a judge sentenced him to 50 months in federal prison ... and he got emotional when he had to tell her that daddy wasn't coming home as soon as his family had hoped.

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... Diddy was talking to the mother of his youngest child, Dana Tran, on the phone after sentencing and she put their toddler daughter, Love, on the phone, and the kid asked her father when she could see him and where he was.

Diddy was at MDC Brooklyn ... and we're told he choked up when Love told him, "I miss you, Daddy." An emotional Diddy replied, "I miss you and love you very much, Love."

Our sources also tell us Diddy told Love, "Daddy's away for a little while," and that he would see her very soon.

Love -- Diddy's youngest child -- lives in Los Angeles with Dana, and our sources say they traveled to NYC last week for Diddy's sentencing hearing. Dana went to the hearing while Love stayed back at the hotel with a babysitter. The judge gave Diddy 50 months in prison, dashing Diddy's hopes of walking free and reuniting with his family.

We're told Diddy called up Dana on Sunday, and that's when he had his emotional call with Love, who is celebrating another birthday without her father ... she turns 3 years old this upcoming Wednesday.

Our sources say Diddy hasn't seen Love outside of prison since August 2024 ... a little over a month before his arrest. Diddy, Love and Dana all went to the Miami Children's Museum that day, and we obtained never-before-seen photos of the family outing.

