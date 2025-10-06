President Trump Says Diddy Asked Him for Pardon

Play video content C-Span

Sean "Diddy" Combs is already going straight to the top for a get out of jail free card ... because President Trump says Diddy has asked for a presidential pardon.

Trump was talking to reporters Monday at the White House when he revealed he'd gotten a special request for Diddy.

POTUS said, "I call him Puff Daddy; he has asked me for a pardon."

Our sources say Diddy's team reached out to the White House right after he was sentenced Friday to 50 months in prison. We're told the person who requested the pardon is very close to Diddy, and they spoke to someone inside the White House who has direct access to Trump.

Play video content 2 Angry Men Podcast

The Prez did not indicate either way if he was for or against granting Diddy clemency ... at least while he held court with reporters.