Diddy Lawyer Says Sexual Prison Assault Is Real Concern

Play video content 2 Angry Men Podcast

Sean Combs will call prison home for more than 2 years, and he has a target on his back for sexual and other violent assaults ... this according to his longtime lawyer.

Mark Geragos told Harvey on the "2 Angry Men" podcast ... Diddy faces the same fears sexual predators deal with but worse, because of his celebrity status.

Diddy already got a taste of possible violence behind bars ... his team revealed Friday someone already planned to shank him in jail.

The judge will make a recommendation Monday on where Diddy should serve his time, but it's up to the folks who run the federal prisons to make a final decision.

Play video content TMZ.com

Geragos says even if it's a minimum security prison, there's still real danger.