Diddy Gets Emotional at Sentencing Hearing as Video Plays in Court

Diddy's camp doesn't have a dry eye in the courtroom as his sentencing hearing plays out ... and even he needed a box of tissues after mostly keeping a poker face on throughout his criminal case.

The Bad Boy Records founder grabbed a tissue and dabbed his eye Friday as his defense played a nearly 12-minute-long video that presented him as a great father and pillar of the community.

The video followed tearful pleas from his six adult children who begged for their father to come home ... and when it was his daughters' turn to speak, Diddy broke down.

We've got eyes and ears in the courtroom ... ya gotta listen to our own Jacob Wasserman set the scene in lower Manhattan.

It sounds like Diddy's defense is trying to lay it on thick ... and they're leaning into an emotional element as they try to convince the judge to hand down a lighter sentence.