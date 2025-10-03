Diddy Defense Lawyer Breaks Down in Tears at Hearing Prior to Sentencing

One of Sean "Diddy" Combs's defense attorneys just broke down in tears in court ... Nicole Westmoreland is getting emotional as she discusses why the mogul has been so important to his community.

Westmoreland says Diddy was a shining example for Black people with his business empire ... pointing to his record label, fashion line, TV network and liquor brand. She says he sent a message and inspired others.

Sniffling and sobbing as part of her emotional plea, Westmoreland said Diddy changed the culture, changed the industry and changed people's lives, "because what people recognized is that if Mr. Combs could do it, then they could do it too."

Westmoreland also talked about charter schools Diddy opened in underprivileged areas and said his work on a Vote or Die campaign changed the way political operations are rolled out.

She told the judge Diddy was remorseful after spending the past year in jail ... claiming he's clearheaded, sober, determined and focused.