Diddy's Family Arrives at Court Ahead of Sentencing Hearing
Diddy's family is showing up to see the conclusion of the federal case against him ... appearing somber as they headed into a NYC courthouse to hear his sentence firsthand.
The rapper's mother, Janice, arrived at court first ... looking angelic in an all-white power suit -- and she gave a little wave to the assembled crowd of reporters and well-wishers.
Christian Combs and his girlfriend, Raven Tracy, strode in together ... before Quincy Brown, Jessie Combs, D'Lila Combs and Chance Combs walked up as a long human chain -- hands clasped tightly together.
Diddy's baby mother, Dana Tran, wore a black outfit and gave the cameras a shy smile ... though it appears she left Diddy's youngest daughter, Love, at home instead of bringing her to the hearing.
Justin arrived last with a group of friends ... meaning six of Diddy's seven kids -- as well as other friends and family -- are there to watch the last step in this legal process.
As you know ... Diddy's asking the judge to sentence him to 14 months in prison -- with his year-plus behind bars at MDC Brooklyn counting as time served. Prosecutors are asking for the mogul to serve 11 years in prison.
Diddy has filed a letter asking the judge for leniency ... apologizing profusely to the people he hurt and taking accountability for his actions. His team plans to present a nearly 12-minute-long video to show his role as a father and pillar of the community.
Judge Arun Subramanian took his seat on the bench just a few minutes ago ... so, head on over to our live stream to hear the minute-by-minute details.