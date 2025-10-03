Diddy's Family Arrives at Court Ahead of Sentencing Hearing

Play video content TMZ.com

Diddy's family is showing up to see the conclusion of the federal case against him ... appearing somber as they headed into a NYC courthouse to hear his sentence firsthand.

The rapper's mother, Janice, arrived at court first ... looking angelic in an all-white power suit -- and she gave a little wave to the assembled crowd of reporters and well-wishers.

Christian Combs and his girlfriend, Raven Tracy, strode in together ... before Quincy Brown, Jessie Combs, D'Lila Combs and Chance Combs walked up as a long human chain -- hands clasped tightly together.

Diddy's baby mother, Dana Tran, wore a black outfit and gave the cameras a shy smile ... though it appears she left Diddy's youngest daughter, Love, at home instead of bringing her to the hearing.

Justin arrived last with a group of friends ... meaning six of Diddy's seven kids -- as well as other friends and family -- are there to watch the last step in this legal process.

As you know ... Diddy's asking the judge to sentence him to 14 months in prison -- with his year-plus behind bars at MDC Brooklyn counting as time served. Prosecutors are asking for the mogul to serve 11 years in prison.

Diddy has filed a letter asking the judge for leniency ... apologizing profusely to the people he hurt and taking accountability for his actions. His team plans to present a nearly 12-minute-long video to show his role as a father and pillar of the community.