Diddy Apologizes For All The Hurt and Pain He's Caused in Letter to Judge

Diddy is taking responsibility for his actions ... telling the judge in his case he's sorry for all the hurt and pain he's caused others through his actions.

The rapper filed a four-page letter Thursday ahead of his Friday sentencing hearing ... beginning with the apology before admitting the last two years have been the hardest of his life -- and there is "no one to blame for my current reality and situation but myself."

Diddy says he's learned a lot since he was incarcerated a little more than a year ago ... explaining pain became his teacher -- and going on to say his "downfall was rooted in his selfishness."

He addresses the video in which he assaults Cassie in the letter ... calling himself "dead wrong" for putting his hands on the woman he loved -- adding he doesn't know if he could forgive someone else for hitting one of his daughters in a similar fashion.

Diddy then goes into the growth he's experienced during his time in prison ... saying he's happy to be sober for the first time in 25 years. Diddy then asks the judge for mercy, admitting he's "failed" his children -- but he wants the chance to go home and be the parent they've always needed him to be. He adds he wants to take care of his 84-year-old mother as well, noting she recently had brain surgery.

He decries the horrible living conditions in MDC Brooklyn ... telling the judge he doesn't want sympathy, but he fears losing his life -- and, he assures the judge his time behind bars has scared him straight.

Diddy ends his letter by asking a judge to give him the chance to be a better son, father, community leader -- and "another chance to live a better life."

As you know ... Diddy's hearing kicks off at 10 AM ET tomorrow morning. Prosecutors want the judge to hit Diddy with 11 years in prison -- while Diddy's asking for something closer to 14 months, with credit for the 12-plus months he's already served.