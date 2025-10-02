Judge Mathis Pokes Holes in Kim Kardashian's Lawsuit Against Ray J

Play video content TMZ.com

Judge Mathis is weighing in on Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner's defamation lawsuit against Ray J, saying the sex tape -- and all the money they made off it -- makes it tough to sue him now.

We caught up with Judge Mathis in Wednesday in NYC, and he thinks Kim's gonna have a tough time building a case against the guy who -- as the Judge sees it -- helped her launch her career.

You gotta see the full clip ... he claims KK would be better off trying to get a gag order or a cease-and-desist -- but he doesn’t see a defamation case.

As we reported, Kim and Kris’ lawsuit -- filed by Alex Spiro -- slams Ray J for falsely claiming they're the subject of a federal criminal RICO investigation ... saying Ray is "unable to accept the end of his fleeting relationship" with Kim over 2 decades later.

While Ray has yet to say why the feds would have any business going after the Kardashians ... we know he's beefed with them in the past over public discussions about the sex tape deal -- and Mathis clearly thinks that's what's at the heart of their latest dispute.

