Kim Kardashian Says Someone 'Close' to Her Put a Hit on Her Life

Somebody Put a Hit Out on My Life!!!

Kim Kardashian revealed some scary news in an emotional new teaser for Season 7 of "The Kardashians" -- she says someone in her life put a hit out on her life!

Check out the new trailer -- the Skims founder remembers receiving a call from investigators, who revealed someone "extremely close" to her ordered her dead.

It's not clear when this happened ... or who was allegedly plotting against the star.

The Kardashians are no strangers to the occasional stalker or crazed fan, but coincidentally ... Kim's ex Ye once claimed she accused him of putting a hit on her.

He denied such a thing in an explosive 2022 social media post ... though there was never any evidence Kim accused him of trying to off her in the first place.

The footage in the new 'Kardashians' trailer also shows police officers responding to a call ... plus a voiceover of Kim venting ... "I am terrified out of my mind."

During the same few dramatic moments, Kylie Jenner can be seen telling Kris Jenner and Scott Disick she heard "footsteps walking into" her room.