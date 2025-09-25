Ray J Claims He's Helping Feds Build RICO Case Against Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner

Claims Kardashians Are About To Get RICO'D By Feds!!!

Ray J claims he's working with the feds to build a RICO case against Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner ... but the R&B star gives no details on what it is he thinks they've done wrong.

During a recent live stream circulating on X, the singer claimed ... "The federal RICO I’m about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy. I'm talking about, I'm on the news every day. I'm gonna say a lot of s**t."

🔥🚨BREAKING: Grammy nominated singer Ray J claims that the federal government is preparing to launch major RICO case against Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner and goes on to state that the RICO is "worse than Diddy's" pic.twitter.com/JtlPRoVHqe — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) September 24, 2025 @dom_lucre

He went on to claim, "Anybody that is cool with Kim, they need to tell her now, the feds is coming. There's nothing I can do about it" before adding, "It's worse than Diddy."

For context ... RICO stands for Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. Ray J has not provided any evidence, and so far, there's nothing to substantiate his claim.

Back in May, while discussing Sean "Diddy" Combs' looming legal troubles on "TMZ Presents: United States V. Sean Combs: Inside the Diddy Trial," he said ... "If you told me that the Kardashians were being charged for racketeering, I might believe it."

Of course, Ray J and Kim share a notorious history. Their 2007 sex tape put both on the map as celebrities.