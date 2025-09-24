Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Tour Life With Kourtney Kardashian Barker ... The Punk Rock Queen 🥁!

By TMZ Staff
Published
She's not a regular mom, Kourtney Kardashian is a COOL mom!!! The oldest Kardashian sister shared life on the road with musician and hubby Travis Barker -- and we've got all the dope pics!

From backstage mirror selfies to showin' Baby Rocky what tour life's all about, Trav's been showin' out for the Blink-182 "Missionary Impossible" tour, and hot mama Kourt is soakin' up all the fun!

The 46-year-old captioned the IG post, "Tour adventures : part 2." Check out this adorable shot of mom and dad with their toddler backstage ...

Can't stop, won't stop playing pinball!! She brought out the fun while of course nailing the fashion game in a faux fur coat!

The tour is set to wrap in the next couple weeks, and while we wait for Kourt to drum up her next post, enjoy the BTS shots in our gallery!

