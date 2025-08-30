Travis Barker Holds Son Rocky, Hangs Out with Family at Magic Kingdom

Travis Barker's on dad duty for a magical day out with his family ... holding his toddler, Rocky, close to him while hanging at Disney's Magic Kingdom!

The rocker was spotted at the popular Florida theme park Saturday afternoon ... holding his little dude in his arms and basking in the late summer sun in Orlando.

Travis dressed casually in a white T-shirt and long black shorts ... while Rocky's dressed up in plaid overalls.

We're told these two -- along with Kourtney Kardashian and two other kiddos -- had just finished up having a meal at the Pinocchio Village Haus restaurant, and they were on their way to the Peter Pan Flight's ride ... perfect for a youngin' like the little Kar-Barker since it doesn't have a height requirement.

Unclear how long the fam is planning to spend in the Sunshine State ... but it's a long weekend -- and there are a ton of parks on the Disney property to explore.

It's been an eventful summer for the fam ... who enjoyed a day on the water recently, which ended with Kourtney getting a lesson from online parents.

Remember ... Kourtney shared a pic of Rocky sleeping on her chest while on a boat -- and, the internet freaked out because he wasn't wearing a life jacket.

Kourtney thanked all the parents who kindly offered their advice ... and, she even bought Rocky a new vest to avoid all the small chastisements.