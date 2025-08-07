Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Stun in Rare Reunion With Mom Kris Jenner

Play video content

All 5 Kardashian-Jenner sisters have reunited for the first time in a while with their momager Kris Jenner for a group photo shoot -- the famous fam looks absolutely stunning in their fancy 'fits.

Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie were decked out in all black during their photo sesh, although it wasn't clear what exactly the lovely ladies were up to.

And it isn't too surprising that the clan hasn't been seen out together lately ... they all lead very busy lives with work, kids, husbands or boyfriends.

Kim, for instance, has a new Hulu legal drama slated to premiere this fall and Khloe has a new unscripted series in the works. As for "The Kardashians," Hulu has yet to confirm whether they will renew the reality show for a seventh season.

The last time we saw most of the Kardashians together was at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding in Venice, Italy, over the summer. The only family member missing from the multi-day extravaganza was Kourt, who was too busy spending time with hubby Travis Barker and new baby Rocky.