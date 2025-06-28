Kardashians Take on Venice After Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Wed

The Kardashians are taking over Venice! Fresh off Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding, the famous family is out on the town and seemingly living their best lives.

Check out the pics ... Kendall and Kylie Jenner are taking in the picturesque views of the Floating City via water taxi -- and even have Aire and Stormi along for the ride!

Kendall looks ready for a European summer, wearing a yellow crop top as she sips on a spritz and points to the surrounding landmarks. Meanwhile, Kylie is once again turning up the heat in a skin-tight bralette and pencil skirt combo.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble look thrilled to be on the water in a taxi of their own ... waving at onlookers with grins across their faces.

It appears Kim and Khloe Kardashian had elsewhere to be ... they were spotted heading to the airport -- which means they'll be missing out on the pajama-themed bash expected to be held Saturday evening.

It doesn't appear any of their kiddos made it to the big event, so perhaps mom duty awaits ... but yesterday was Khloe's birthday -- so maybe some festivities of their own are underway!

As you know ... the stars poured into Venice earlier this week for Jeff and Lauren's highly anticipated wedding, which went down Friday night.

We're told guests were out until 2 AM celebrating ... but that didn't stop 'em from getting back out on the town Saturday morning.

In fact ... a group of celebrity singles banded together for a stroll -- Orlando Bloom, Sydney Sweeney and Tom Brady.

TMZ reported it first -- Tom has been chatting it up with the "Euphoria" actress during their time in Venice ... and apparently she's got the attention of several guests.

Play video content TMZ.com