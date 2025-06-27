Kylie Jenner Might Steal Show in Super Sexy Outfit at Bezos-Sanchez Wedding

Play video content Instagram/@kyliejenner

The weather is currently clear in Venice, Italy, for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's mega wedding ... but Kylie Jenner is ready to steal some thunder!

Superstar guests are currently making their way to the lavish ceremony on the historic San Giorgio Maggiore island ... and it sure looks like Kylie is on her way to turn some heads.

KJ posted a short vid on her IG Story just a few minutes ago aboard a boat we presume is on the way to the island ... looking pure fire in a cream and white-colored corset totally highlighting her assets.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... businesses on one side of the island of San Giorgio Maggiore -- including two museums, the sailing club and a café -- are open all day and will close at normal times, and won't be shut down for the big event.

Our sources say there's a simple reason Sanchezos can't shut the whole place down ... the island isn't available to totally rent out -- no matter where you rank on Forbes' World's Billionaires List.