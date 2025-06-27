Lauren Sanchez Bezos Reveals Her 'Something Blue' Is a Blue Origin Keepsake

Lauren Sanchez Bezos tied the knot with billionaire Jeff Bezos Friday in Venice, Italy amid a grand gallery of celebrity guests and an ongoing party in the city ... and she's revealing a hint about her "something blue" wedding keepsake for the big day -- fittingly, it has to do with her now-official hubby's space company Blue Origin ... though she's choosing to be demure about it.

Lauren shares in an interview with Vogue -- during a fitting for her wedding dress -- she and Jeff were keeping to a few traditional aspects for their grand nuptials ... one being a secret souvenir she brough along during her 11-minute, female-filled Blue Origin trip to space.

Play video content 4/14/25 Blue Origin

You may know the old phrase instructing brides what to wear for good luck in their marriage ... "Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue." The "something blue" a bride-to-be is supposed to wear in the ceremony should be an item that reflects the color of purity, love, and fidelity ... and it's meant to ward away evil.

The experience of the flight was so surreal and profound for her, incorporating that moment into one of the happiest days of her life had to be done. But she's still keeping quiet about what exactly the blue-hued item is.

She did admit her "something borrowed" is a pair of Dolce & Gabbana Alta Gioielleria Miracolo earrings -- four diamonds cut from a single stone and inlaid in white gold.

Another tradition the 55-year-old wanted to incorporate was not letting the groom see the bride in her dress prior to taking the aisle.

As we previously reported, the journalist tells Vogue the dress she chose to get swept off her feet in was on the more conservative side and is the first formal dress she's worn that covers her chest.

Play video content TMZ.com