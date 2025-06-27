Orlando Bloom Not Trying to Hook Up at Bezos-Sanchez Wedding, Keeping It Low-Key

Orlando Bloom is playing it cool at the Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wedding ... he's single after splitting from Katy Perry, but we've learned he's not trying to hook up with other wedding guests.

Our sources tell us Orlando is being very guarded in the way he's dealing with women in Venice ... even though he's around some very sexy, single and eligible celebs.

Orlando's in the midst of party central at The Gritti Hotel in Venice ... but he's mostly been bro'ing out with Tom Brady, Leonardo DiCaprio and Scooter Braun.

Sydney Sweeney is staying at his hotel, as are Kim and Khloe Kardashian ... but we're told Orlando hasn't tried to make a move.

Orlando appeared to be getting cozy with a mystery brunette Thursday night in a water taxi ... but we found out the woman with him is Hollywood stylist Jamie Mizrahi ... she's married and there's nothing doing with Orlando.

Going into the week of wedding festivities, we were told Orlando was psyched to let loose in the wake of his split from Katy ... and while he's partying with the guys, he's keeping it in his pants.

