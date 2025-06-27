Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Lauren Sanchez Gives M.I.A. Katy Perry a Shout-Out Before Gala Wedding

Lauren Sanchez Sends Katy Perry Love From Italy ... As Singer Misses Wedding

By TMZ Staff
Published
katy perry lauren sanchez getty 1
Getty

Katy Perry is M.I.A. from all the wedding festivities for Bezos-Sanchez this week in Venice, Italy ... but one person who hasn't forgotten about the singer is Lauren herself!

The world's most famous bride hopped on Katy's Instagram to comment on a pic Perry posted Friday, showing her with a cute as a button quokka -- an animal that only lives in Australia.

katy perry lauren sanchez comment insta 1

Lauren gave Kate a short but sweet shout-out in the comments, writing ... "We miss you Kate" with a heart emoji.

Of course, Lauren is referring to her days-long wedding event in Venice as she gets set to tie the knot with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

The lovebirds have been celebrating their big milestone all week around the various islands with a bevy of celebs invited to themed parties and the wedding ceremony.

Around 200 guests are expected at the wedding, which is supposed to pop off Friday with a reported $50,000 per person tab ... for a $10 million total price tag.

Bold-faced names that are attending attend include Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Scooter Braun, Tom Brady, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King and Orlando Bloom.

As everyone knows, Katy and Orlando just split, and our sources say Orlando is partying hard in Venice. The actor was just snapped apparently cozying up to a mystery woman in a water taxi leaving Thursday's wedding rehearsal.

062725_katy_perry_kal
FUN DOWN UNDER

And as for Katy, she's currently on tour in The Land Down Under -- and even shared a video of herself with her roadies having a blast aboard a boat.

