Lauren Sanchez Gives M.I.A. Katy Perry a Shout-Out Before Gala Wedding

Katy Perry is M.I.A. from all the wedding festivities for Bezos-Sanchez this week in Venice, Italy ... but one person who hasn't forgotten about the singer is Lauren herself!

The world's most famous bride hopped on Katy's Instagram to comment on a pic Perry posted Friday, showing her with a cute as a button quokka -- an animal that only lives in Australia.

Lauren gave Kate a short but sweet shout-out in the comments, writing ... "We miss you Kate" with a heart emoji.

Of course, Lauren is referring to her days-long wedding event in Venice as she gets set to tie the knot with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

The lovebirds have been celebrating their big milestone all week around the various islands with a bevy of celebs invited to themed parties and the wedding ceremony.

Around 200 guests are expected at the wedding, which is supposed to pop off Friday with a reported $50,000 per person tab ... for a $10 million total price tag.

As everyone knows, Katy and Orlando just split, and our sources say Orlando is partying hard in Venice. The actor was just snapped apparently cozying up to a mystery woman in a water taxi leaving Thursday's wedding rehearsal.

Play video content