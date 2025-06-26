Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez Kiss & Wave En Route to Wedding Rehearsal

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez Smoochin' Like the World Is Watching!!!💋 Rehearsal, Here We Come!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez and A-List Guests Head To Wedding Reception
Launch Gallery
And, We're Off 😘! Launch Gallery
AP/Getty

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are kissing like there’s no tomorrow -- playing lovestruck teens while cruising to their fairy tale wedding rehearsal in Venice … while all the world watches.

jeff bezos lauren sanchez ap 2
AP

The PDA was full throttle -- the couple were smooching and waving like royalty from their water taxi Thursday, with Jeff grinning ear to ear and Lauren beaming just as hard ... looking surprisingly comfortable for someone dripping in extreme, skintight couture

jeff bezos lauren sanchez ap
AP

Lauren was serving bombshell -- rocking a sculpted off-the-shoulder midi with a metallic bodysuit that snatched her waist to perfection. If there was a pre-wedding health kick, it definitely did the job!

jeff bezos lauren sanchez getty
Getty

Jeff was giving full billionaire swagger -- wearing a sleek suit, crisp wedding shirt, and looking every bit the mega-rich groom-to-be as they made their grand glide through Venice.

Of course, the A-list crew -- including Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady and more -- were also hopping on water taxis, ready to kick off the ultra-glam wedding weekend.

Our sources tell us after the wedding, the guests will be whisked off to a mystery island near Venice. Clearly, this is a one heck of a Bezos-level blowout!

related articles