Reggie Bush's Former Teammate Claims Kim Kardashian Played the Field

Play video content Video: Jeremy Shockey on Shannon Sharpe's Podcast Club Shay Shay

Jeremy Shockey says Kim Kardashian had her own roster while dating his former New Orleans Saints teammate Reggie Bush ... claiming the reality star was juggling several guys at once.

The former two-time Super Bowl champ dropped the bomb on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast ... saying Reggie was deeply invested in Kim, but he believes she was playing the field.

When Shannon asked whether Kanye West or former Dallas Cowboys receiver Miles Austin overlapped with Reggie, Shockey didn't hesitate -- "I think she was juggling three or four guys at the same time. She should be in the circus."

Shockey says Reggie was so wrapped up in the relationship, he once had to sit through an emotional speakerphone call between the couple while riding with him during training camp.

He also floated the infamous "Kardashian curse" ... claiming things started going downhill for Reggie after getting involved with Kim.

Still, Shockey wasn't all sour grapes -- he called Kim a good person, praised her business smarts and said he always had a feeling she and her family would become huge.