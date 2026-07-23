Play video content Video: Kim Kardashian Pokes Fun at Self For Not Passing Bar in Ad With Gloria Allred

Kim Kardashian's energizing her new product with her failure to pass the bar ... cracking a joke about not becoming a lawyer in an energy drink ad.

The reality TV star and mogul unveiled her energy drink brand Update on Instagram Thursday morning ... which kicks off with the star at a press conference, answering questions about how she's able to get so much done in a day.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She replies, "My energy is just different" ... before sipping from a can of the product.

After addressing a few commonly asked questions -- including whether her boobs are really real -- the ad cuts to a museum ... where Kim is on display in a glass box -- churning through a huge pile of tasks in front of several gallery walkers.

Gloria Allred -- the noted women's rights attorney -- walks right up to the case and asks if she even passed the bar ... to which Kim replies, "I didn't pass the bar. I raised it."

Of course, Kim failed to pass the bar exam and become a full-fledged lawyer last November ... and sources told us she'll be taking another stab at it -- we just don't know exactly when.