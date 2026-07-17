North West Bonds with Bianca Censori During Shopping Spree with Kanye West

Play video content Video: North West Out Refreshing Her Closet With Ye And Bianca X17online.com

North West got in some quality time with stepmom Bianca Censori during a recent shopping spree ... which is really one of the best bonding opportunities Los Angeles has to offer.

The 13-year-old was spotted kicking it with Kanye West's wife at H. Lorenzo yesterday, where they lounged on a sofa that was about as bright as North's neon blue hair ... and Ye even joined them for the outing.

The trio looked cool and coordinated, with each of them sporting all-black outfits for the occasion. North accessorized with a black grill and dark sunglasses.

Kim Kardashian's daughter has been opting for an edgy aesthetic lately, and this dark look certainly fits the bill.

As you know, the young teen recently stepped out at Paris Fashion Week with a pair of new lip piercings ... the latest in her growing collection.

North debuted a dermal piercing on her hand last year, and also has nose piercings, cheek studs, and other finger piercings.