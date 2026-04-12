North West Turns Coachella Into Her Own Meet and Greet
North West Steals the Show at Coachella!!! Not Even Performing
North West might not have been on the Coachella lineup, but you wouldn't know it.
The 12-year-old rolled through day 2 of weekend 1 like a full-blown headliner, stopping constantly to snap pics with fans across the festival grounds in Indio, CA.
Seriously -- every few steps, it was another photo op. And North was totally game. She smiled, posed and handled the attention like a seasoned pro, turning the desert into her own personal meet and greet.
Dressed in a laid-back festival look and rocking major confidence, North looked right at home among the crowds ... no surprise, given she's grown up in the spotlight.
While big names like Justin Bieber were drawing massive crowds onstage, North was quietly building her own buzz off it ... one fan selfie at a time.