North West Turns Coachella Into Her Own Meet and Greet

North West might not have been on the Coachella lineup, but you wouldn't know it.

The 12-year-old rolled through day 2 of weekend 1 like a full-blown headliner, stopping constantly to snap pics with fans across the festival grounds in Indio, CA.

Seriously -- every few steps, it was another photo op. And North was totally game. She smiled, posed and handled the attention like a seasoned pro, turning the desert into her own personal meet and greet.

Dressed in a laid-back festival look and rocking major confidence, North looked right at home among the crowds ... no surprise, given she's grown up in the spotlight.