North West Debuts Long Nails with Spikes, Piercings

North West is continuing to express herself through her grungy fashion taste ... 'cause the 12-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is showing off a new set of nails embellished with spikes and piercings!

Check it out -- the tween was all over her Instagram Story this week flaunting her extra-long gray and aqua blue nails.

They are embellished with all sorts of silver spikes and curved piercings ... plus pink Japanese letters seemingly spelling out “North-chan" in reference to her and Ye's 2024 track “Bomb” that also served as a collab with Ty Dolla $ign and her little sis Chicago.

North has been making headlines for her bold fashion and accessory choices as of late ... including when she seemingly got a piercing in her finger last fall. She clapped back at criticism with a new Kanye collaboration titled "Piercing on My Hand (Ye Version)" that dropped in January.

She doubles down on her affection for piercings and tattoos in the song, singing ... "I want more piercings and tats, I love blue hair put it in some plaits."

Play video content TikTok/@kimandnorth

In January, she showed off a new faux piercing across her nose, along with a black grill.